Chubb (CB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

