Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Up 4%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 2,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

