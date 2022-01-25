Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Up 4%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 2,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $520.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.