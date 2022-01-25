Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at Benchmark

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

