Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at Benchmark

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.
CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
