Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Trading Down 16.1%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI) was down 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The company focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

