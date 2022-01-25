CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIXX. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

CIXX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. 8,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,334. CI Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

