CIBC Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$38.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.