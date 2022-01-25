Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

