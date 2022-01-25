Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Ciena worth $52,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 908.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. 32,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,663. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

