Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises about 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Ciena worth $37,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Ciena by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,663. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

