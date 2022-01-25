Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.57). 18,284,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 2,084,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.52).

The stock has a market cap of £177.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

