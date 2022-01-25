CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get CI&T alerts:

NYSE:CINT opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. CI&T has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.