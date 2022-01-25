Citigroup Begins Coverage on B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:BOLSY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

