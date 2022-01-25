Citigroup Cuts Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $36.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA cut their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. Autohome has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 8.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 356.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Autohome by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.