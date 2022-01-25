Citigroup Inc. Acquires 28,055 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

WMS stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.