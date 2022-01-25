Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,556 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Westlake Chemical worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.