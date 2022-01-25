Citigroup Inc. Buys 134,915 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 127.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 323,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Barclays by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Barclays by 41.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,394,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $325,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

