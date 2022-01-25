Citigroup Inc. Buys 134,915 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 127.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 323,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Barclays by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Barclays by 41.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,394,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $325,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
