Citigroup Inc. Buys 88,801 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 286.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of ALLETE worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ALLETE by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ALLETE by 7.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

