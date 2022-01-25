Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

CG opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

