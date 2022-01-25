Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after buying an additional 4,043,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

