Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,606.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

BEP stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

