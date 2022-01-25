Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,828,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after buying an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

LPLA stock opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $156.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $103.88 and a one year high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

