Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

IAC stock opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.