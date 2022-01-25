Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.40% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

