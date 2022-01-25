Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.