Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 26,050.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.51% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 307,409 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.