Citigroup Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Discovery by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 680,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Discovery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Discovery by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 51,483 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

