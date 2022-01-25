Citigroup Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

