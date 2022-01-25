Citigroup Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,736 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $194.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

