Citigroup Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,054 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of JEF opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

