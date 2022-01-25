Citigroup Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,569 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Horizon worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Horizon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.