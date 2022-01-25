Citigroup Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,451 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of iRobot worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of iRobot by 48.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iRobot by 12.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

