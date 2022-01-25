Citigroup Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Two Harbors Investment worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

