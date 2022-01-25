Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Macerich worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

