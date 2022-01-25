Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of YETI worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 28.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE YETI opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

