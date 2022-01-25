Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18.

