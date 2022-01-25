Citigroup Inc. Purchases 23,412 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

