Citigroup Inc. Purchases 712,235 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,235 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of MFA Financial worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

