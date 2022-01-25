Citigroup Inc. Purchases 85,245 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of NuStar Energy worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NS stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -116.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

