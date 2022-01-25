Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.