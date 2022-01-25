Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,539,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

