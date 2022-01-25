Citigroup Inc. Sells 102,764 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,175 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 102,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,290,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 in the last 90 days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

