Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,797 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TopBuild worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

BLD opened at $238.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

