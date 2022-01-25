Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,944,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.36. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

