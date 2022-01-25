Citigroup Inc. Sells 407,191 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,602,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

