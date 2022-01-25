Citigroup Inc. Sells 49,156 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,156 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of PDC Energy worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

