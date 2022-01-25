Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.