Citigroup Inc. Sells 77,039 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.