Citigroup Inc. Sells 90,965 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.