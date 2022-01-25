Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after buying an additional 463,433 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,835,000 after buying an additional 423,777 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 314,965 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 842,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 104,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 468,832 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

