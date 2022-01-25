Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $320.98 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.